“That is my promise” – Mohamed Salah sends heartfelt message to Liverpool fans after “tough period”

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has sent a heartfelt message to the club’s fans on Twitter this afternoon.

The Egypt international has promised not to allow this season to be defined by the team’s recent disastrous results, with the Reds beaten again at the weekend by Leicester City.

Despite Salah giving Liverpool the lead at the King Power Stadium, Leicester staged a late comeback to win 3-1 and hand Jurgen Klopp’s side a third Premier League defeat in a row as their season threatens to completely fall apart.

See below as Salah sent a heartfelt message vowing to fight back like champions…

It’s been a tough period for many reasons. We are champions and we will fight like champions, until the very end. We will not allow this season to be defined by the recent results we’ve had. That is my promise to all of you. pic.twitter.com/gqITQfp1ua — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) February 14, 2021

Liverpool fans will certainly hope to see much more from their team after this weak defence of the title they won with such ease last season.

It’s been a rapid decline since then, but if they can put their league form behind them there may still be something to play for in the Champions League.