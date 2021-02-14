Video: Wolves star Neto produces unreal skill before firing in goal of the season contender

Wolves star Neto has scored a delightful solo goal to give his side a 2-1 lead over Southampton in today’s Premier League clash.

Earlier in the game, a stunning Danny Ings strike gave Southampton the lead, but Wolves have now turned it around thanks to another absolutely sublime effort…

Pedro Neto is a STAR ? The @Wolves forward puts his side ahead with a wonderful solo goal!#PLonPrime #SOUWOL pic.twitter.com/34802b5vPF — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) February 14, 2021

Just watch the skill from Neto on that right-hand side before he fires in from a difficult angle with an emphatic finish.

The 20-year-old is a serious talent and this is surely a goal of the season contender already.