Menu

Video: Wolves star Neto produces unreal skill before firing in goal of the season contender

Southampton FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

Wolves star Neto has scored a delightful solo goal to give his side a 2-1 lead over Southampton in today’s Premier League clash.

Earlier in the game, a stunning Danny Ings strike gave Southampton the lead, but Wolves have now turned it around thanks to another absolutely sublime effort…

Just watch the skill from Neto on that right-hand side before he fires in from a difficult angle with an emphatic finish.

The 20-year-old is a serious talent and this is surely a goal of the season contender already.

More Stories Pedro Neto

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.