Offer prepared: Liverpool ready to pay £43.7million for centre-back transfer

Liverpool are reportedly preparing an offer of around £43.7million for the transfer of Villarreal defender Pau Torres as they make him a top target.

The Spain international has shone in La Liga and looks like he could strengthen Liverpool in what has been a problem position for them this season.

Liverpool have had injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip throughout the campaign, leading them to have to use midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in central defence.

According to Don Balon, Torres is now emerging as a top target for the Reds, though the likes of Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are also interested.

It seems clear Torres has a bright future at the highest level, and it would be intriguing to see what kind of impact he could make at Anfield.

Liverpool’s title defence has surely fallen apart already this season, and changes will be needed in the summer to ensure they can come back stronger next year.

Torres alongside Van Dijk could be a formidable partnership and give Jurgen Klopp a much-needed boost for the 2021/22 season.