(Photos) – Liverpool fans hang heartwarming ‘YNWA’ Jurgen Klopp banners at Anfield in lovely show of support

Some Liverpool supporters have made a brilliant gesture to manager Jurgen Klopp, with some loyal fans hoisting a ‘Jurgen Klopp YNWA (You’ll Never Walk Alone)’ banner outside the side’s Anfield stadium.

Liverpool are under this most difficult run under Jurgen Klopp in years, with just two wins from their last 10 Premier League encounters – as they’ve also lost five times and and drawn on three occasions.

Unfortunately this difficult run has also come at a time of immense personal loss for Klopp, with the German’s mother, Elisabeth, sadly passing away almost a month ago.

Klopp was unable to attend the funeral as a result of Germany’s banning on people arriving from nations with cases of Covid-19 mutations.

At this difficult time for himself and also the team, Klopp has continued to do his job and deserves the entire fanbase’s – and football world’s – support for doing so, the average person would be able to take compassionate leave at a time like this.

Hi all. I am aware of a posting doing the rounds on social media regards Jurgen Klopp. I have just driven past Anfield Stadium and can 100% confirm the banner on the Kop railings reads JURGEN KLOPP YNWA and has NEVER read anything different. @LFC @SPIRITOFSHANKLY pic.twitter.com/nOfqZ7Dcqy — MerPol Liverpool FC (@MerPolLFC) February 14, 2021

? Jurgen Klopp YNWA ? pic.twitter.com/VsgJWAFzBI — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) February 14, 2021

This is an absolutely class gesture, Klopp deserves all the support from the Liverpool fanbase and the football world for even continuing with his work at this time.