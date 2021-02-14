Pochettino in regular contact with Spurs star as he hopes to take advantage of chaos and lure him back to PSG

There’s no doubt that Spurs are in a horrible place just now, while recent evidence suggests Jose Mourinho may not be the man to turn things around.

His biggest problem is that nobody is going to question his methods when they’re winning games, but the results have gone south and the football is utterly turgid to watch so you can only see it ending one way.

It has all the marks of the typical Mourinho meltdown just now as he’s getting tetchy in his press duties, he’s identified Gareth Bale as his big name to make into a scapegoat and he’s starting to turn on the referees too.

It can’t be any coincidence that some of their very good players are looking out of sorts and mistakes are happening with an alarming regularity, but at least it makes it easier for the next manager whenever they do make a change.

All they need to do is not act like a psychopath and make the club a fun place to be again and they should be on side, but there’s also a danger that a few of the veterans will look to move on in the summer as a result of the current mess.

PSG is always going to be an easy link due to the presence of Mauricio Pochettino, so it’s interesting to read a report from Football Insider which indicates that he’s still in regular contact with Hugo Lloris.

It’s suggested that the 34 year old keeper is considering a move in the summer as he enters the final year of his contract, so it does look like his last chance for a big transfer.

Lloris has been making errors lately so you could also see a situation where Spurs want to move one and a fresh start could even help him turn his form around, so it’s a transfer story that does make a lot of sense going into the summer.