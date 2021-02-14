“No consistency” – Man United robbed in the eyes of these fans with potential foul spotted in West Brom goal

Some Manchester United fans on Twitter are claiming that West Brom’s opening goal at the Hawthorns this afternoon should not have been allowed to stand.

VAR has taken enough goals away from us this season, sometimes wrongly, with Man United being burnt themselves. Though, that’s not stopping some from calling for it to take more.

Mbaye Diagne, signed by West Brom from Galatasaray in the January transfer window, gave the home side the lead in the 2nd minute, before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men could even get themselves warm.

But was there a foul committed in the act of scoring the goal? It’d be soft if given, but some Man United fans on Twitter believe that it could have been a foul on Victor Lindelof.

Think Lindelof has to be stronger. But unsure how this wasn’t given as a foul. pic.twitter.com/3swCPfgYgl — Scott Patterson (@R_o_M) February 14, 2021

There’s even been comparison to the incident which saw Harry Maguire have a goal ruled out against Burnley. Although, two wrongs don’t make a right in this case.

When you compare it to this goal that was ruled out ? pic.twitter.com/3VlYqBCvJE — Scott Patterson (@R_o_M) February 14, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

The lack of consistency has been highlighted as the issue here, as it oftentimes is when we talk about VAR decisions.

No consistency in VAR. Frustrating. — bz (@UTDbz) February 14, 2021

Slowing the game down is what has seen VAR give some seriously questionable decisions this campaign. Screenshotting split seconds and referring to them as fouls is one step further in the wrong direction.