Menu

“No consistency” – Man United robbed in the eyes of these fans with potential foul spotted in West Brom goal

Manchester United FC West Bromwich Albion FC
Posted by

Some Manchester United fans on Twitter are claiming that West Brom’s opening goal at the Hawthorns this afternoon should not have been allowed to stand.

VAR has taken enough goals away from us this season, sometimes wrongly, with Man United being burnt themselves. Though, that’s not stopping some from calling for it to take more.

Mbaye Diagne, signed by West Brom from Galatasaray in the January transfer window, gave the home side the lead in the 2nd minute, before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men could even get themselves warm.

MORE: Video: Diagne dominates Victor Lindelof in the air to stun Man United for strugglers West Brom with fine assist from Chelsea starlet Gallagher

But was there a foul committed in the act of scoring the goal? It’d be soft if given, but some Man United fans on Twitter believe that it could have been a foul on Victor Lindelof.

There’s even been comparison to the incident which saw Harry Maguire have a goal ruled out against Burnley. Although, two wrongs don’t make a right in this case.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool did not plan to loan out highly-rated attacker this season in unfortunate decision spurred by cup nightmare
Real Madrid ready to offer two players in swap deal for top Man United transfer target
Video: Diagne dominates Victor Lindelof in the air to stun Man United for strugglers West Brom with fine assist from Chelsea starlet Gallagher

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

The lack of consistency has been highlighted as the issue here, as it oftentimes is when we talk about VAR decisions.

Slowing the game down is what has seen VAR give some seriously questionable decisions this campaign. Screenshotting split seconds and referring to them as fouls is one step further in the wrong direction.

More Stories mbaye diagne Victor Lindelof

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.