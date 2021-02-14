Manchester United could rival Liverpool for transfer of Premier League attacker

Manchester United could emerge as potential transfer suitors for Leeds United winger Raphinha in the summer.

The Brazilian has been in superb form in the Premier League this season, looking one of the most exciting talents outside of the traditional big six clubs.

Liverpool have been linked with Raphinha in recent times and may well be the favourites to sign him in the next transfer window, but it seems Man Utd could also be worth watching.

A report from the Manchester Evening News notes that the Red Devils could do with a signing like Raphinha at the moment, perhaps as a cheap alternative to Jadon Sancho.

They also note that Bruno Fernandes is a big fan of the player, having worked alongside him at Sporting Lisbon to great effect earlier in their careers.

“Raphinha, I miss Raphinha,” Fernandes said in December 2019.

“He’s a player with whom I had a different chemistry from the others. He understood me at a glance.

“He knew, according to the movement of my body, where I was going to put the ball to him. I also miss him because he brought joy to the locker room. He’s also a responsible and hardworking person.”

It would be exciting to see the pair link up again at Old Trafford, and it will be intriguing to see if the Fernandes link could give United the edge over Liverpool in this transfer battle.