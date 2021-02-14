Menu

“Don’t make me set your house on fire” – Stoke City’s James McClean reveals vile anti-Irish death threat

Stoke City FC
Stoke City winger James McClean has taken to Instagram to reveal that he has been sent death threats via his DMs.

Social media abuse, oftentimes racial, has increasingly become a prominent issue in recent years. Now, it is finally getting the acknowledgement that has been needed for some time, with action finally being taken.

James McClean is a man who has had to tolerate abuse for years on end, with his opinionated personality and Irish patriotism often rubbing people up the wrong way, often unfairly.

In this case, though, there is not a person out there who could deny that McClean deserves better. Have a look at this disgusting message he was sent on Instagram via direct message.

Let’s hope that the relevant authorities mobilise in order to find the person responsible and punish him accordingly. McClean does not deserve to have threats of that nature made against him and his family.

