Confirmed: Man United, Chelsea & Liverpool beaten to Dayot Upamecano transfer

Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool have all been beaten to the transfer of RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.

The France international will instead move from RB Leipzig to Bayern Munich next season, as confirmed by the Bundesliga champions on their official site today.

Upamecano has shown himself to be a hugely promising talent and should be a fine signing when he joins Bayern in July.

This is bad news for some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs, however, with Fabrizio Romano previously naming Man Utd, Chelsea and Liverpool as being among his suitors…

Upamecano could have been a fine signing for United to give them a better partner for Harry Maguire, but they’ve also been linked by the Daily Mirror with Sevilla’s Jules Kounde, who could be a fine alternative.

Chelsea also surely need a signing like Upamecano to give them a long-term replacement for veteran centre-back Thiago Silva, while the Blues will also surely seek upgrades on the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen.

Liverpool have had their injury problems at the back this season, so may also be annoyed to miss out on Upamecano, who could have been an ideal partner for Virgil van Dijk once he returns from injury.