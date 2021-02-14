Menu

Chelsea scouts “weren’t fully convinced” about transfer swoop for Bundesliga star

Chelsea have reportedly cooled their interest in a potential transfer deal for RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.

The France international has shown himself to be one of the most promising young centre-backs in Europe in recent times, but it seems some at Stamford Bridge weren’t entirely convinced by him.

It’s not clear why Chelsea scouts weren’t so impressed by Upamecano, but it might also be that his wage demands also played a part in dissuading them from pursuing a deal as a top priority.

See below as the Telegraph’s Matt Law explains the Upamecano Chelsea situation…

Law also mentions Chelsea’s interest in David Alaba, but it seems he’s another who probably won’t be making the move to Stamford Bridge.

As well as his wage demands being too high, it seems he’s also keen to play defensive midfield, rather than defence, where he’d likely be more useful at Chelsea.

Blues fans will hope the club has other defensive targets in mind for the summer.

