Video: Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka appears to be fouled in Leeds box, VAR controversially overturns decision to award penalty

Arsenal were awarded a penalty in the first-half of their clash with Leeds United, with the decision then being overturned following a VAR review.

Bukayo Saka hit the deck under challenge in the Leeds United penalty area with referee Stuart Attwell adjudging there to have been a foul committed on the England youngster.

VAR official Andre Marriner recommended that Attwell go to the monitor in order to see the replays of the incident, giving him a far better view of it than in real time.

When a referee heads to the monitor, it’s usually having been informed by their colleagues that there may have been an error made, so you always get the feeling the initial decision will be changed.

That proved to be the case here, too, with Attwell watching the replies before overturning the awarding of the penalty, ensuring that Arsenal’s lead over Leeds would remain at one goal.

Was this a penalty?