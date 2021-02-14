Video: Mikel Arteta takes responsibility for Arsenal youth recruitment in brilliant interview with 7-year-old fan

Mikel Arteta has taken on the responsibility of ensuring Arsenal’s prosperous future by recruiting future stars via Zoom.

Albeit, these negotiations between the Arsenal boss and a 7-year-old budding Arsenal player were rather forced upon him.

The Gunners had a virtual mascot for today’s clash with Leeds United, with the youngster getting the opportunity to speak to Arteta post-match.

Both he and his parents laid out his credentials as a potential future Arsenal star with a wand of a left-foot, which Arteta listened intently to.

The Spaniard admitted that he may not be around in ten years when the now 7-year-old is able to play professional football, but perhaps he did enough to at least get a trial with the under-8s side.

More importantly, the disconnect between fans and the game has never been greater, with youngsters paying for that just as much as anyone else.

All of us football fans will have special childhood memories to share relating to football. Thanks to Arteta, this young man has one to tell his own kids about…