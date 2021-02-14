Video: Aubameyang punishes for Arsenal by capitalising on Meslier shocker with penalty against Leeds

In the 38th minute of today’s Premier League encounter between Arsenal and Leeds, Illan Meslier suffered a real moment to forget as the young goalkeeper conceded a penalty for the Yorkshire outfit.
Just minutes after Marcelo Bielsa’s side gave away a penalty that was eventually overturned, Meslier gifted the Gunners another chance with a shocking attempt beat Bukayo Saka with a bit of skill.
Meslier was under pressure from Saka and tried to trick away from the ace, but the versatile Arsenal star latched on to the loose ball after some failed skill, leaving him with no choice but to cut Saka down.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stepped up confidently and secured his second goal for the Gunners on his first start back with an ice-cold spot-kick, sending Meslier the wrong way.
Shocker from Meslier ?
The Leeds ‘keeper dallies with the ball and brings down Saka for a penalty – and Aubameyang makes no mistake!
Mikel Arteta’s men have ensured control of the tie after a disastrous mistake, Leeds looked they were really part of the game until this moment.