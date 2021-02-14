Video: Karim Benzema fires Real Madrid ahead vs Valencia with fine strike from outside the penalty area

Real Madrid have taken the lead over Valencia this afternoon through, who else, Karim Benzema.

With Los Blancos falling below their expected standard all too frequently this campaign, Benzema has been the man to step up to the mark and make the difference.

The game-deciding goals which were once provided by Cristiano Ronaldo now tend to be scored by Benzema, albeit, less.

With all the teams around Real Madrid having won this weekend, Zinedine Zidane’s men needed three points today – and thanks to their top goalscorer, they’re on their way.

Benzema picked up the ball on the edge of the Valencia penalty area, cut in on his right foot before firing a superb strike into the bottom corner of the goal.

The Frenchman has been scoring all types of goals from all kinds of positions this campaign, and this one is a pretty fine finish for him to add to his compilation.