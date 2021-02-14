Menu

Video: Bizarre Bielsa stares blankly at Arsenal squad photo upon arrival at the Emirates with Leeds United

Leeds United visit Arsenal this afternoon, but has the meticulous Marcelo Bielsa forgotten to do his research in advance?

Bielsa is such an astute tactician, you have to think that he goes into great depth when it comes to match preparation and opposition planning.

Remember, we’re talking about a man who went as far as sending spies to training grounds in the past.

However, does Bielsa, whose Leeds side will be going toe-to-toe with Arsenal at the Emirates this afternoon, know anything about the Gunners at all?

His reaction when seeing a picture on the wall at the Emirates of the Arsenal squad pictured together at the start of the season would suggest not.

Have a look at how Bielsa stares intently, almost blankly, at the image, as though he’s never seen Arsenal football club or anything about them ever before.

There’s probably a reasonable explanation for this, but there’s no denying it’s weird…

