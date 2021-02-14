Video: Bruno Fernandes leads furious Man United stars after referee Craig Pawson stops counter-attack with halftime whistle in lucky moment for West Brom

The first-half of the Premier League encounter between West Brom and Manchester United ended in a very controversial manner, as the Red Devils had a heavily favourable counter-attack stopped.
Just moments after Bruno Fernandes cancelled out Mbaye Diagne’s powerful header with a wonderful volley, the Baggies had themselves a corner.
Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher whipped a cross in after a short routine with Matheus Pereira, which was cleared out to Ainsley Maitland-Niles.
The Arsenal loanee almost had an almighty moment to forget as his attempt to fire the ball back out wide fell short and was intercepted by Anthony Martial.
As Martial spurred forward, with the Baggies holding just one player at the back as the likes of Maitland-Niles rushed back perilously, referee Craig Pawson blew the whistle for halftime.
Martial, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani all threw their arms up in disgust at the decision, with a clear goalscoring opportunity snatched away.
Here’s another look at the moment:
Pictures from V Sport and Sky Sports.
Victor Lindelof and David de Gea were then seen in talks with the referee, Sam Allardyce’s men received a pretty lucky break after throwing nine men forward for the set-piece.
There’s been some questionable calls in this afternoon’s encounter, just like the last meeting between the two sides, but this time the decision-making has surprisingly been in favour of the Baggies.