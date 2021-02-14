Video: Bruno Fernandes shows natural instinct to score wonderful volley to equalise for Man United against West Brom

As the final regulation minute of the first-half between West Bromwich Albion and Manchester United beckoned, Bruno Fernandes came up clutch to secure an equaliser against the Red Devils.

Some of Man United’s defenders made up for their woes after conceding in a shaky manner, as Harry Maguire drove forward down the left-flank before slotting it through to Luke Shaw.

In-form Shaw marched down to the byline before lifting a cross into the area, Fernandes was rewarded for sticking himself right in between Kyle Bartley and Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

The ball looped over, leaving Fernandes to fix his eyes upon it as it was in mid-air before launching the ball into the back of the net with a remarkable, instinctive volley.

BRUNO! ?? It’s a superb finish from the midfielder, hooking Shaw’s cross past Johnstone on the stroke of half-time. ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

? Follow #WBAMUN here: https://t.co/ABsCNx4Xf1

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/ry7SU8hLMI — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 14, 2021

Pictures from Sky Sports and Canal+ Sport.

More Stories / Latest News “Get out of my club” – These Man United fans lose it with under-performing ace after first half vs West Brom Video: “I want to hug him” – Gary Neville admits he feels sorry for one Man United player “No consistency” – Man United robbed in the eyes of these fans with potential foul spotted in West Brom goal

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side finally found a cutting edge in the final moments of the first-half, once again it’s Fernandes coming up with a crucial contribution for the side.