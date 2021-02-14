Video: Concerning signs for Celtic ahead of St Johnstone clash as Neil Lennon clearly hasn’t researched his opponents

It might be too simplistic to accuse Neil Lennon of complacency and arrogance this season, but it does look like a major reason for Rangers running away with the title.

Steven Gerrard’s men have been grinding out results lately and they haven’t been so impressive, but you can usually see that he sets his team up with a game plan and it tends to lead to success.

Celtic have a superior squad in this league and it appears that Lennon thinks he can just send out his players and the extra quality will make the difference, but they just look so aimless this year.

Their midweek over St Mirren was an ideal example – they won 4-0 so you automatically think they’re back to their best, but it was a tough game to watch and Jim Goodwin’s men looked worth a point for most of the game.

A cheap penalty promoted a late collapse as Celtic scored three in three minutes, but you don’t trust them to get a result at all just now.

He was speaking to Sky Sports ahead of their trip to face St Johnstone today, and alarm bells have to be ringing for the fans when they see this:

"It'll be a tough one" Neil Lennon believes his Celtic side will need to be at their best when they take on St Johnstone later.

He talks about the form of a resurgent Stevie May and appears to point to him as the danger man, but there is quite a large problem in that analysis.

May has only started three of the last ten games that Saints have played, while he also hasn’t scored in that period and also missed a penalty last time out against Livingston, so he’s not the in-form player at all.

Chris Kane has taken over as the main starter and he did score against Celtic back in December, but the big danger they pose comes from set pieces and Kane is used as a battering ram to win free kicks around the area to provide those opportunities.

May only has five league goals all season so it’s just a bizarre comment to come out and make, while you hope the club have more analysts behind the scenes who are providing up-to-date data to the players ahead of the game, but it does look like Lennon has either stopped trying or he’s just completely incompetent at this point.

UPDATE – Dangerman Stevie May has indeed failed to make the starting XI