Video: Diagne dominates Victor Lindelof in the air to stun Man United for strugglers West Brom with fine assist from Chelsea starlet Gallagher

Just 90 seconds into this afternoon’s Premier League encounter between Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion, the Baggies stunned the Red Devils to take an early lead.

Sam Allardyce’s side won a second-ball and it was ultimately rolled out to Conor Gallagher on the right side, the Chelsea loanee floated a teasing ball into the box.

Target-man Mbaye Diagne was left marked by Victor Lindelof in a mismatch that the January loan signing duly exploited as he tussled with the Swede, dove down and headed the ball into the net.

Some may believe that the Senegalese star crossed the line of fair physicality but United ultimately put themselves in this position by leaving Diagne with a centre-back not known for his aerial prowess.

As a follower of Albion, it’s quite surprising to see that Diagne was even left in a position to duel the respectfully non physically-imposing Lindelof in the first place.

Diagne had two headed goals disallowed in last weekend’s defeat against Spurs, this seems to be something that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United somehow missed in their game planning.

