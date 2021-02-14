Video: Ezgjan Alioski completely ignores Arsenal ‘mate’ Nicolas Pepe as Leeds ace is subbed off and made to swallow teasing comments

Arsenal fans will absolutely love to see what happened in the 54th minute of their Premier League encounter against Leeds, as they were hammering the Yorkshire outfit 4-0.

Alioski was substituted by Marcelo Bielsa for talent Niall Huggins, as the makeshift left-back walked off the pitch he was presented with an awkward encounter with Nicolas Pepe.

Alioski rattled the Ivorian enough to spark a violent reaction and a sending off when the sides met earlier this season, in a tie that ended a draw, with the Leeds man even trolling Pepe this week with this talk.

With Leeds 4-0 down and Pepe warming up on the sidelines, Alioski could only spit out on the pitch at the Emirates Stadium as he was force fed an almighty serving of humble pie.

Alioski walked past the man who he joked was a ‘mate’ with those comments earlier this week, as he couldn’t even stomach himself to making eye contact with the winger.

Alioski walking past Pépé after getting hooked ? pic.twitter.com/j9Idu4EVfl — #14 (@AFCTempo) February 14, 2021

Personally, I love to see players like Alioski, who are not afraid to really go above and beyond in their challenges against high-profile stars, but the ace will find himself viciously trolled after this.