Video: Man United denied win with seconds left as former keeper Sam Johnstone denies Harry Maguire with incredible save

Harry Maguire almost won Manchester United the game against West Brom with seconds left on the clock, but Sam Johnstone has made a quite incredible stop to deny him.

Considering the form that rivals Manchester City are in at current, United can ill afford to drop points, especially in games like this, if they want to have any chance of being the eventual Premier League champions.

Unfortunately for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, his men were forced to settle for a point at the Hawthorns, and if truth be told, they were lucky not to be a goal or two down by the time the fourth official signalled five minutes of injury time.

As we headed deep into the time added on at the end of the game, though, the ball landed on the head of United skipper Harry Maguire in the opposing penalty area and flew in the direction of the Baggies goal.

Unfortunately for Maguire, and Man United as a whole, former academy goalkeeper Sam Johnstone made a stunning fingertip save to flick the ball onto the post and away to safety. Incredible!

