Video: Leeds ace Alioski strokes hair of Arsenal star Bukayo Saka in Valentine’s Day rattle gesture that classy Gunners ace appreciated

The 20th minute of today’s Premier League encounter between Arsenal and Leeds sparked a hilarious attempt from Ezgjan Alioski to literally get into the head of Gunners star Bukayo Saka.

Alioski, a versatile player whose played mostly as a left-back this season, is well-regarded for his efforts to rile up opponents, as boss Marcelo Bielsa was happy to describe after the sides met earlier this term.

Alioski wrapped his left hand around Saka’s head and brushed through the wonderkid’s hair, ruffling about before the England international put his arm around the Leeds man in a show of class.

Saka’s reaction wasn’t just smart and classy, importantly he didn’t fall into the same trap as teammate Nicolas Pepe, who previously violently hit out at Alioski’s rattling attempts, earning a sending off.

alioski has chosen his valentine pic.twitter.com/V80roskkjj — ellie may (@ellufc) February 14, 2021

Pictures from NBC Sports Soccer and Sky Sports.

More Stories / Latest News Man United and Man City linked with Inter Milan attacker who is thought to want Premier League move Video: Ezgjan Alioski completely ignores Arsenal ‘mate’ Nicolas Pepe as Leeds ace is subbed off and made to swallow teasing comments Video: “Someone must have been asleep in that VAR office” – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rants after Man United draw

Alioski is clearly a mixed bag when it comes to being affectionate on the pitch, today he’s showed love, but in the past he literally hit out at a teammate for dishing out a celebration kiss.