Menu

Video: Romelu Lukaku nets contentious brace for Inter vs Lazio as VAR awards Belgian striker both goals

Inter Milan
Posted by

Romelu Lukaku has netted a double for Inter Milan against Lazio this evening, with both of them coming as a result of VAR interventions.

Inter Milan are looking to fire their way back to the Serie A summit tonight, but a sturdy Lazio side are standing in their way.

Thankfully for Antonio Conte, there’s been nothing sturdy about Lazio this evening.

Lukaku’s first goal came from the penalty spot. The referee adjudged Lautaro Martinez to have been fouled in the penalty area.

There is slight contact on the ball in the action of making the tackle, so it’s a contentious one, but VAR upheld the decision and Lukaku made no mistake.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Mikel Arteta takes responsibility for Arsenal youth recruitment in brilliant interview with 7-year-old fan
Arsenal star set to be offered new contract with Mikel Arteta valuing his influence
Brilliant Barcelona news: Key figure back in training and set to make return vs PSG in Champions League

The Belgian then took full advantage of a highly fortunate deflection off of a Lazio player which set him through on goal, with the former Manchester United man lashing home.

Lukaku would have been offside had the ball not come off a Lazio player, so he can thank his lucky stars. Things are going his way tonight!

More Stories Romelu Lukaku

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.