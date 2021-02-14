Romelu Lukaku has netted a double for Inter Milan against Lazio this evening, with both of them coming as a result of VAR interventions.

Inter Milan are looking to fire their way back to the Serie A summit tonight, but a sturdy Lazio side are standing in their way.

Thankfully for Antonio Conte, there’s been nothing sturdy about Lazio this evening.

Lukaku’s first goal came from the penalty spot. The referee adjudged Lautaro Martinez to have been fouled in the penalty area.

There is slight contact on the ball in the action of making the tackle, so it’s a contentious one, but VAR upheld the decision and Lukaku made no mistake.

Controversy in Serie A! ? Inter lead thanks to a Lukaku penalty ?? But Lazio’s players were furious at the referee’s decision to award it, which VAR upheld after a review ? pic.twitter.com/EMTRgUru48 — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) February 14, 2021

The Belgian then took full advantage of a highly fortunate deflection off of a Lazio player which set him through on goal, with the former Manchester United man lashing home.

Lukaku would have been offside had the ball not come off a Lazio player, so he can thank his lucky stars. Things are going his way tonight!