Video: Furious Harry Maguire insists Man United had penalty stolen off them by VAR in fiery post-match interview

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire appeared to be on the verge of tears during his post-match interview with Sky Sports this afternoon.

The Red Devils were held to a 1-1 draw by relegation battlers West Brom at the Hawthorns, a major dent to their hopes of catching Manchester City and winning the Premier League title.

Maguire, on an individual level, had a day to forget. He hit the deck and a penalty was awarded, with VAR overturning the decision and the England defender thus being accused of going down too easily.

He then saw his last minute header tipped onto the woodwork, with former Man United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone denying his ex-employers another two minutes in their efforts to keep the pressure on City.

Maguire was not in a particularly good mood post-match. Naturally, he’s disappointed to have dropped points, but he’s furious to have had his penalty appeal denied. He looks as though he’s about to cry…