Video: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fires Arsenal ahead with fine finish after silky stepovers run left Leeds ace trailing

In the 12th minute of today’s Premier League encounter between Arsenal and Leeds, the Gunners took the lead through a moment of pure inspiration from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Granit Xhaka shuttled the ball out wide to Aubameyang, who is starting in a central position today, with the forward then driving towards Leeds defender Luke Ayling.

Aubameyang dazzled the Arsenal academy graduate with some silky stepovers, creating enough space to quickly step right and drill the ball into the bottom corner.

Leeds keeper Illan Meslier managed to get a hand to the ball but couldn’t keep it out.

It’s taken Aubameyang no time at all to stamp his importance to the side on his first start back for Mikel Arteta’s men after a brief absence, the captain leading by example.