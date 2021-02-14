In the 46th minute of this evening’s Premier League encounter between Arsenal and Leeds, the Gunners made it a rout after capitalising on yet another error from the Yorkshire outfit.

Substitute Helder Costa was punished for attempt to trick his away out of danger, as the Portuguese ace lost the ball after pressure from Emile Smith Rowe and Cedric Soares.

Smith Rowe showed some lovely close control to burst away from Costa as he drove into the box, before a cross-cum-shot ended up at the far post, where Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was on hand.

Aubameyang marked his first Premier League hat-trick since his arrival in January 2018 with a diving header into the gaping goal. Here’s how the striker scored his first and second of the day.

What a magnificent return to the starting lineup for the Arsenal captain.

Mikel Arteta’s men have clinically punished Leeds for every one of their errors today, it’s yet another worrying implosion from Marcelo Bielsa’s side against a big team.