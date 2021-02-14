Video: “Someone must have been asleep in that VAR office” – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rants after Man United draw

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, speaking after Manchester United’s draw with West Brom this afternoon, was not happy with VAR.

VAR is oftentimes the topic of conversation in the Premier League nowadays. We rarely talk about actual football anymore, rather the decisions made by officials and the role the technology plays in said decisions.

Unfortunately, in wake of Manchester United being held to a 1-1 draw by 19th place West Brom on Sunday afternoon, it’s the same old story, with VAR denying the Red Devils a penalty for what appeared to be a foul on Harry Maguire.

VAR reviewed the decision and suggested the referee go to the monitor, where the decision was overturned. But, Maguire was offside, which wasn’t looked at, and would have made the foul completely irrelevant anyway.

That appears to be Solskjaer’s gripe. Not only have they made what he feels is the wrong decision by deeming it not to be a foul on Maguire, but they’ve also ignored the offside. Here’s what the United boss had to say.