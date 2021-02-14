Video: Toni Kroos crowns lovely Real Madrid team move with beautiful finish to extend lead against Valencia

In the 41st minute of this afternoon’s La Liga encounter between Real Madrid and Valencia, Los Blancos crafted a beautiful team move that led to them extending their lead to 2-0.

Lucas Vazquez passed the ball out to Marco Asensio before driving forward, before the latter slipped the ball through to Luka Modric.

Modric looked as composed as ever as he slotted it to the rushing Vazquez in the box, with the energetic ace taking a tidy few touches before laying it off to Kroos on the edge of the area.

Kroos drilled the ball into the bottom corner with a wonderful finish.

Pictures from beIN Sports and La Liga Directo.

We don’t always see moves like this from Zinedine Zidane’s side, it’s a great little confidence booster for the players involved and a handy reminder that Los Blancos are capable of scoring in any way possible.