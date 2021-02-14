What David Luiz shouted at the referee during Arsenal VAR review vs Leeds United

Arsenal defender David Luiz clearly has a vendetta against Premier League referees after his contentious sending off against Wolves a couple of weeks back.

The Brazilian gave away a penalty while the Gunners were leading 1-0 at Molineux, while also being adjudged to have denied a goalscoring opportunity and as a result was shown a red card.

Luiz’s red card was not too dissimilar from the tackle which brought Bukayo Saka to the ground in the Leeds United penalty area on Sunday afternoon, with the referee Craig Pawson pointing to the penalty spot, just as colleague Stuart Attwell did at Wolves.

However, after consultation with Andre Marriner on VAR, and having watched the replays of the incident on the pitch-side monitor, the decision was overturned, with no penalty awarded.

That was despite Luiz’s attempt to intervene in the decision making progress. Read below what the former Chelsea and PSG man shouted in the direction of the referee in reference to his own sending off against Wolves.