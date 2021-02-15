Menu

Bayern Munich step up bid to beat Manchester United to transfer of England Under-21 international

Bayern Munich are reportedly stepping up their interest in a potential transfer deal for Norwich City right-back Max Aarons.

The England Under-21 international is a very highly rated talent after impressing at Carrow Road in both the Premier League and the Championship, and it would not be at all surprising to see him seal a big move before too long.

Man Utd have been linked with Aarons by ESPN in recent times, and it’s easy to see how the Red Devils might view his attacking style of play as making him a possible upgrade on Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

However, it seems they’re going to face competition for his signature as Bayern also seem to firm up their interest in the youngster, according to the Daily Mail.

We’ve seen a growing number of talented young English players moving abroad in recent times, with Jadon Sancho perhaps the best example after making it big in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund.

Max Aarons in action for Norwich City

Aarons might have more chances of playing regularly at Old Trafford, but it would also be very hard for a talented young player like him to turn down an offer from a big name like Bayern, who have been dominant in the German top flight and who also won the Champions League last season.

United, by contrast, remain in something of a transitional period under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and many talented players have gone backwards since signing for them in recent times, such as the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku, and, most recently, Donny van de Beek.

