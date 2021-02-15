Arsenal legend “so annoyed” at this Gunners transfer decision

Arsenal legend Tony Adams admits he’s annoyed at some of his old club’s recent work in the transfer market as he believes they’ve neglected their defence.

The Gunners have made some high-profile signings in attack in recent times, bringing in the likes of Nicolas Pepe, Willian and the loan signing of Martin Odegaard.

Arsenal did sign Gabriel Magalhaes in the summer in what looks a fine move to strengthen at the back, but Adams admits he’s irritated by the fact that the north Londoners focused on the likes of Pepe and Willian in particular when the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka have been coming through at the Emirates Stadium.

These youngsters have been superb for Mikel Arteta’s side, so it does seem like going all out for big names like Pepe and Willian perhaps wasn’t necessary.

By contrast, upgrades are surely needed on players like David Luiz and Rob Holding, and perhaps even Hector Bellerin.

Discussing Arsenal’s transfer mistakes on Premier League Productions, as quoted by the Metro, Adams said: “To be honest, there’s an argument that you don’t need Martin Odegaard.

“I got so annoyed that we bought Pepe and Willian in when you’ve got two kids [Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka] bursting into the team.

“There’s other areas in the team that you could look at, there’s holes in that team, we saw how fragile they are defensively. The defence has always been the weak link.

“As the sporting director of Arsenal, you wouldn’t be getting Odegaard in, you’d be getting good, strong defenders into the team instead.”