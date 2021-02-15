Chelsea star explains key tactical difference between Tuchel and Lampard

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has provided some insight into the tactical difference between new Blues manager Thomas Tuchel and his predecessor Frank Lampard.

The west London giants recently sacked Lampard after a poor start to the season, bringing in the more experienced Tuchel in his place, with the German tactician impressing in previous roles at Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund.

It has gone well for Tuchel so far, and it seems Rudiger is happy with the change as he described what it’s like working under his fellow countryman.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Rudiger suggested one key tactical difference that is working well is that Tuchel likes his players to win the ball higher up the pitch, which does seem consistent with the methods used by the most successful sides in Europe these days.

“Because of the results, it’s been good [under Tuchel so far],” Rudiger said.

“I think the coach knows what he wants. He has a way of playing football and you can see from the games, the players have adapted very quickly to that.

“From every coach, you want him to improve you. I don’t want to hear what I’m doing good, I want to hear what I’m not doing good and what I can improve. This is what I want to see from him.

“In general, the whole season, when it comes to defending, compared to other seasons, we did very well.

“That also started with Lampard and now the coach has a different idea, which is to keep the opponents up in their own half and try to win the ball back there rather than winning it further down in our half.”

Chelsea fans may have been disappointed that a club legend like Lampard couldn’t do better as the team’s manager, but they’ll also be encouraged by this strong start by Tuchel.