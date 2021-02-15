Newcastle United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge on a free transfer.

The 31-year-old is currently without a club after leaving Trabzonspor last year, and it’s surprising no one has pounced on his availability so far.

However, it could be that a return to the Premier League is now on the cards as 90min link him with a possible move to Newcastle.

The report claims that intermediaries have reached out to the Magpies over a possible deal for Sturridge, who believes he is still good enough to play in the Premier League despite some links with the MLS as well.

90min also suggest there could be other Premier League-based suitors for Sturridge, such as West Brom and Sheffield United.

At his peak, Sturridge was a joy to watch for Liverpool as he linked up superbly with Luis Suarez at Anfield, most notably in the 2013/14 season.

Injuries have hampered his career since then, but on his day he surely has what it takes to offer something to teams like Newcastle at the lower end of the table.