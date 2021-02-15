Menu

David Alaba has verbal agreement in place amid transfer links to Chelsea and Liverpool

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Bayern Munich’s David Alaba has reportedly verbally agreed to join La Liga giants Real Madrid.

READ MORE: Man United and Borussia Dortmund monitoring young Greek winger

Despite enjoying several hugely successful years in Germany during a spell which has seen the Austrian lift every piece of silverware available, the defender looks all but set to move on.

After failing to agree new terms with Hans-Dieter Flick’s side, Alaba is just months away from becoming a free agent.

The versatile defender’s contractual situation has rightfully attracted the interest of some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Premier League champions Liverpool.

More Stories / Latest News
Wembley to welcome fans back for FA Cup and Carabao Cup finals ahead of 2021 Euros
Man United and Borussia Dortmund monitoring young Greek winger
(Video) Sheffield United give stonewall penalty away for ‘NFL-style’ tackle on Jesse Lingard

However, in light of winning the illustrious treble with Bayern Munich last season, including the Champions League, Alaba looks a dead cert to swap Germany for Spain.

According to a recent report from leading journalist Fabrizio Romano, Alaba has already verbally agreed to join Zinedine Zidane’s Los Blancos.

Despite the agreement in principle, Romano also claims both Liverpool and Chelsea are continuing to try and persuade the Austrian to change his mind.

Romano has revealed that should Alaba snub the Premier League duo and sign on the dotted line at Real Madrid, he’ll sign a deal until 2025.

More Stories David Alaba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.