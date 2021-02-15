David Alaba has verbal agreement in place amid transfer links to Chelsea and Liverpool

Bayern Munich’s David Alaba has reportedly verbally agreed to join La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Despite enjoying several hugely successful years in Germany during a spell which has seen the Austrian lift every piece of silverware available, the defender looks all but set to move on.

After failing to agree new terms with Hans-Dieter Flick’s side, Alaba is just months away from becoming a free agent.

The versatile defender’s contractual situation has rightfully attracted the interest of some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Premier League champions Liverpool.

However, in light of winning the illustrious treble with Bayern Munich last season, including the Champions League, Alaba looks a dead cert to swap Germany for Spain.

According to a recent report from leading journalist Fabrizio Romano, Alaba has already verbally agreed to join Zinedine Zidane’s Los Blancos.

Despite the agreement in principle, Romano also claims both Liverpool and Chelsea are continuing to try and persuade the Austrian to change his mind.

Romano has revealed that should Alaba snub the Premier League duo and sign on the dotted line at Real Madrid, he’ll sign a deal until 2025.