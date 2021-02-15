Man United going all out for potential £90m transfer to appease Paul Pogba

Manchester United are reportedly ready to go all out for the transfer of Aston Villa star Jack Grealish to keep Paul Pogba happy.

The England international has been a joy to watch in the Premier League in recent times, and it would be intriguing to see what he could do at a bigger club.

Grealish has been linked with Man Utd before, with The Athletic suggesting he could leave Villa for around £90million, and now Don Balon are claiming the Red Devils are eager to bring him to Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old could be an ideal signing to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side a bit more spark in the final third, and Don Balon suggest the signing could go a long way to persuading Pogba to hold talks over a new contract.

It remains to be seen how this will all pan out, as one imagines United will surely face plenty of competition for a talent like Grealish.

There will surely be plenty of big clubs taking notice of Grealish’s fine form, but it would be some statement if MUFC could land a big name like him as part of their rebuilding job.

It would also be an added bonus if the signing helped them keep Pogba, who has shown some improvement this season and who would surely benefit from having Grealish in the team.