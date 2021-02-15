Host of Premier League clubs including Man United chasing Bundesliga striker

A host of Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and both Manchester clubs are reportedly keen on Schalke striker Matthew Hoppe.

Hoppe, 19, joined Schalke’s youth academy in 2019 after making the switch from American side Barca Academy.

Having already climbed his way through the German side’s youth sides, Hoppe has now established himself as a senior first-team regular.

After making his senior debut in November last year, Hoppe has managed to net five times in just his first eight starts in the league.

Despite appearing to be doomed as they sit rock bottom of the Bundesliga table, Schalke’s impressive American youngster has been a rare source of hope.

In light of Hoppe’s impressive top-flight form, according to a recent report from 90min, several European clubs have already begun scouting the teenager.

The report claims that alongside Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and both Manchester clubs is also mounting interest from top Spanish and Italian clubs.

It has also been noted that many interested clubs are confident they could land the 19-year-old should they seriously pursue a move.