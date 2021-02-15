Video: Ian Wright names his “worry” for Manchester United

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has spoken out on Manchester United’s slow starts in games against the lesser sides.

The Red Devils were disappointing again at the weekend as they dropped points away to relegation strugglers West Brom, conceding early on and finishing with a 1-1 draw.

Wright mentions United’s slow starts to games as a theme throughout this season that he thinks is a worry.

Most Man Utd supporters will surely agree with this and wonder what’s being done to try and improve this issue with their players.