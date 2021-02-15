Ligue 1 star could stay at Rennes to give Real Madrid time to financially recover

Rennes star Eduardo Camavinga is reportedly prepared to commit his short-term future to the Ligue 1 side in an attempt to allow Real Madrid time to recover their finances, before making a switch to Spain.

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel reveals strict honesty policy as German hints at ruffled Chelsea feathers

Camavinga, 18, has been with Rennes since he joined their youth academy all the way back in 2013.

After enjoying a hugely impressive breakthrough, which has included senior international call ups, the young midfielder has emerged as one of Europe’s most exciting prospects.

Having recently switched agencies to team-up with leading super-agent Jonathan Barnett of Stellar ICM, there has been recent speculation the teenager is eyeing a huge move.

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from European outlet AS who claim the young Frenchman has his heart set on a dream switch to Real Madrid.

It has been claimed that due to the financial implications the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is having, Camavinga is prepared to delay his move to allow Los Blancos time to recover their losses.

The outlet also note that Zinedine Zidane sees Paris-Saint Germain’s Kylian Mbappe as his top priority but should a move fail, will turn his attentions to Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.