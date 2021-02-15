Lionel Messi to PSG hinges on what happens with Kylian Mbappe

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is continuing to be linked with a shock move to Ligue 1 giants Paris-Saint Germain.

READ MORE: Ligue 1 star could stay at Rennes to give Real Madrid time to financially recover

Messi, 33, will be a free agent in the summer and with no renewal at Barcelona already agreed, the South American great’s long-term future continues to be thrown into doubt.

The 33-year-old has spent his entire career with the Catalan giants, during a two-decade long spell which has seen the Argentinian magician win everything, multiple times.

However, a recent period of turmoil at Barcelona has seen Messi stall over a new deal, with the possibility of moving on becoming increasingly more likely with each passing day.

One of the very few clubs considered capable of landing Messi is Mauricio Pochettino’s Paris-Saint Germain.

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from European footballing expert Andy Brassell who spoke exclusively to TalkSPORT.

Whilst discussing the possibility of Messi making a shock switch to Paris, Brassell said: “They [PSG] are going big on the Lionel Messi transfer being possible, which is quite interesting because the line that’s been played for a long time is he’s simply too expensive.

“It will be complicated. It’s still a challenge.