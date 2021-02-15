Menu

Jurgen Klopp basically blames Alisson for Liverpool’s last two defeats

Liverpool FC
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has essentially blamed goalkeeper Alisson for the Reds’ last two results.

Klopp’s side have suffered three league defeats in a row, with the last two particularly painful as they were beaten by Manchester City and Leicester City by a combined score of 7-2.

Alisson, normally so reliable in goal, made two awful individual errors against Man City, and then committed another howler for Jamie Vardy’s goal for Leicester at the weekend.

See below as Klopp clearly references the Brazilian’s mistakes, even if he didn’t name the player himself…

Liverpool fans will hope Alisson can improve after generally being such an important part of their success in recent times.

The former Roma man has immense potential but seems very rusty right now, and that’s far from ideal when Virgil van Dijk is also out injured.

