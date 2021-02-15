Liverpool fans will be pleased to see midfielder Naby Keita is finally back in training after missing a large amount of action this season.

See below as journalist Marcus Banks spotted the Guinea international back training with the Reds, posting a photo of him taking part in a session…

Just in: Naby Keita is back in Liverpool training #lfc pic.twitter.com/XhkgVFqnQ0 — Marcus Banks (@MarcusBanksECHO) February 15, 2021

Liverpool fans may well feel the underrated Keita has the opportunity to be something of a secret weapon for Jurgen Klopp’s side, offering them a new dimension in midfield after a poor run of recent form.

LFC urgently need something new and unpredictable in their side, and Keita has the natural ability to give them that once he’s back at full fitness.