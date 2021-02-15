Liverpool ready to persuade Klopp to stay by trying to beat Chelsea & Man City to superstar transfer

Liverpool are reportedly ready to try and appease struggling manager Jurgen Klopp with a transfer swoop for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland this summer.

The Norwegian goal machine looks one of the most exciting young talents in world football at the moment, scoring a hugely impressive 39 goals in 41 games for Dortmund in all competitions.

Haaland’s fine form has seen him linked as a top target for Chelsea and Manchester City by 90min, and now Liverpool are also being tipped to be major players in this transfer saga, according to Don Balon.

The Reds are going through a difficult patch, and it makes sense that the club could undergo a major rebuilding job this summer in order to bounce back next season.

Haaland looks like he could be an ideal upgrade on the out-of-form Roberto Firmino, with opposition defences perhaps finally starting to work out how to combat Liverpool’s famous front three.

Chelsea could also do with signing the prolific 20-year-old, who would be an upgrade on the struggling Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, both of whom have been disappointing up front since moving to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

The Blues spent big last year and may well do so again in order to keep new manager Thomas Tuchel happy and put together a squad more capable of challenging for the title.

Man City, meanwhile, have the legendary Sergio Aguero nearing the end of his contract and it could be worth considering Haaland as a long-term replacement.

Wherever Haaland ends up, it would be exciting to see this world class talent in the Premier League, and City might be the most tempting destination for him at the moment as they emerge as major favourites for this season’s title.

Liverpool fans will no doubt hope the club’s work in the transfer market can keep Klopp happy, though The Athletic’s James Pearce has rubbished speculation casting his future into question, which will surely be of comfort…