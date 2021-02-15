Manchester United have been handed a huge boost in their long-standing pursuit for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho. Reports in Germany claim the Black and Yellows are now resigned to losing their star attacker in a deal which could be closer to £60m, rather than the original sum of £108m.

Sancho, 20, has enjoyed a huge rise to the forefront of European football after a sensational breakthrough campaign last season saw the Englishman rack up 40 goal contributions in just 44 appearances.

Last summer’s transfer window saw the 20-year-old continually linked with a £100m move to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils, as per the Times.

Despite a summer of back and fourth negotiations and speculation, a move failed to materialise with Sancho forced to remain in Germany.

However, the Premier League giants could be set to finally land their man after a recent written report from Kicker (via Sports Witness) claimed a summer transfer ‘is coming’.

The German outlet have reported that the English attacker will be allowed to depart the Signal Iduna Stadium so long as a ‘financially suitable’ offer comes in; believed to be within the region of £60m.

It has been rightfully noted that given the ongoing financial impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having, very few clubs will be able to drop £60m on one player, but one club who should still be in the position to, will be United.