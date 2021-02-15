Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes Anthony Martial prediction amid Man United forward’s poor form

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has predicted we’ll see the best of Anthony Martial eventually, despite his current poor run of form.

The Frenchman has long looked a fine player capable of moments of individual brilliance, but he’s also a frustrating player to watch due to being so inconsistent.

Solskjaer, however, feels Martial will come good for Man Utd if he keeps on working hard, with the Norwegian tactician clearly rating his natural talent very highly, saying his class is permanent.

“No [I’m not concerned by his form]. I know Anto is working hard to get back to where he was. And he’ll score goals,” Solskjaer is quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

“His attitude is very good. Form is sometimes temporary but class is permanent.

“The kid’s got class, so when he works hard, we know it’s going to come out with the good performances in the end.”

United fans will hope to see the best of Martial again soon, but he’s far from the only one under-performing in this MUFC side at the moment.

The goals have also dried up for Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood this season, and it’s important for all the members of that front three to contribute more to the team.

At the moment, it’s been down to Bruno Fernandes and even Scott McTominay to score a large chunk of United’s goals, and that probably isn’t sustainable.