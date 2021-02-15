Man United boss Solskjaer rules Liverpool out of the title race with comments on catching Man City

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has ruled Liverpool out of the Premier League title race by insisting it’s down to his side and Leicester City to keep up the pressure on league leaders Manchester City.

The Red Devils don’t look like particularly realistic title contenders after another slip-up this weekend, with Solskjaer’s side only managing a 1-1 draw with struggling West Brom.

Man Utd did at one point look like they could be in with a serious chance of challenging for the title, but City’s superb recent form has seen them race into a seven-point lead at the top, with the benefit of a game in hand as well.

If any team is to catch City, you’d probably back United, though Leicester City have also been strong this season and can’t be entirely ruled out either.

Liverpool, however, are now surely out of the running to retain their crown after falling six points behind United and Leicester, and a whole 13 points behind City.

It’s hard to believe last season’s runaway winners are already out of the race, but Solskjaer has certainly implied they’re not even worth considering as among the teams who can put pressure on City.

“Let’s just build momentum and win games. They [City] are in good form. Us and Leicester have to put up a fight,” Solskjaer is quoted by BBC Sport.