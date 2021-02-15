Ex-Man Utd star urges Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to ignore potential concern and “break the bank” for Erling Haaland transfer

Manchester United should go ahead and target the Erling Haaland transfer even with the potential concern of having to work with his agent Mino Raiola, according to Luke Chadwick.

The Borussia Dortmund striker has been in sensational form over the last year or more, showing himself to be one of the most exciting young players in world football.

One imagines Haaland won’t be short of transfer suitors around Europe in years to come, with Fabrizio Romano recently telling us that Man Utd were one of a number of teams looking at him.

Chadwick would love to see United break the bank for the Norway international, saying it would be worth it even to have another Raiola client on their books.

United have notably had their run-ins with Raiola over Paul Pogba, but Chadwick thinks it might be easier with Haaland, who would be sure to come in and play regularly and become a star player were he to move to Old Trafford.

“I think in normal circumstances, when you’re talking about a player who might come in and be a squad player and not play every single game then you might be worried about his agent, but in the case of Haaland, if I were Ole it wouldn’t bother me to have to deal with him,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“Obviously he’s someone who’s not worked the best with United in the past. But I think if you get Haaland through the door you’re getting someone very special.

“In the case of Manchester United where they’re at, probably the perfect man in terms of someone who’s proved he’ll score a high volume of goals. It does change everything if you have someone scoring 20-30 goals a season – a young man who’s got all the tools really.

“If United could sign one player this summer I’d break the bank to get Haaland in, because I can’t think of anyone who would fit the mould better in terms of what they need in this time.”

Chadwick also spoke about the need for a new signing up front as he looked into the worrying dip in form of all three of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood this season.

All three forwards were near unplayable at points last term, but have quickly gone downhill, with midfielder Bruno Fernandes out-scoring them at the moment.

Chadwick has concerns about Martial’s lack of goals, whilst also questioning if Rashford and Greenwood are playing in their best positions most of the time, warning them that they may have to improve soon or risk being replaced in the transfer market.

“There’s been a lot of chopping and changing within those front four players, particularly Greenwood not holding down a place like he did last season when he was absolutely flying,” Chadwick said.

“No one in that front three is really comfortable on that right-hand side, where Greenwood usually plays. Rashford’s not really effective there, Martial seems to want to play as a number 9 but probably hasn’t got the goals to hold down that space.

“Cavani probably has to play with the experience he’s got, and he’s a wonderful number 9. Rashford’s been pushed onto the right where he’s not as effective, and Martial on the left isn’t having much of an effect. They’ve all gone through a bit of a dip at the same time, but with the talent they’ve got you would expect them to come out and start scoring goals.

“At a club like Man United you don’t get a chance for that long until someone else comes in and tries to do that job for them, which has happened to some extent with Cavani. Initially a squad player, he’s probably become one of the first names on the team sheet.”