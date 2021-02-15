Video: Man United star Mason Greenwood brags about skill that destroyed West Ham’s Mark Noble

Manchester United starlet Mason Greenwood can be heard bragging about his superb skill that beat West Ham’s Mark Noble in the FA Cup last week.

See below as Greenwood jokes about sending Noble back to 1876 on a video game stream with United team-mate James Garner…

Mason Greenwood on Mark Noble: “ I sent him back to what 18 what 1876? Yeah bro he got spun bruv.” ??? pic.twitter.com/WFDXARXVup — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) February 12, 2021

This isn’t exactly super professional from Greenwood, but we imagine Red Devils fans will love this trolling of Noble.

And, of course, it would be a shame not to show the original clip of the skill again as it really was something special…

Pictures courtesy of BBC Sport