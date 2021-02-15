Menu

Video: Man United star Mason Greenwood brags about skill that destroyed West Ham’s Mark Noble

Manchester United FC West Ham FC
Manchester United starlet Mason Greenwood can be heard bragging about his superb skill that beat West Ham’s Mark Noble in the FA Cup last week.

See below as Greenwood jokes about sending Noble back to 1876 on a video game stream with United team-mate James Garner…

This isn’t exactly super professional from Greenwood, but we imagine Red Devils fans will love this trolling of Noble.

And, of course, it would be a shame not to show the original clip of the skill again as it really was something special…

Pictures courtesy of BBC Sport

