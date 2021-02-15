Manchester United and Bayern Munich have to pay between £30-35million for the transfer of Norwich City right-back Max Aarons.

The England Under-21 international has established himself as one of the brightest young talents in the country in recent times, and a big move is surely on the horizon for him in the near future.

? BREAKING ? Norwich City have told Bayern Munich they will have to pay between £30-35M for Max Aarons pic.twitter.com/qDohCHVUDw — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 15, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

See above for the latest update on the Aarons transfer saga, with Norwich supposedly informing Bayern of their asking price for the youngster.

The Red Devils are also mentioned as potential suitors for Aarons, which makes sense as he looks a more attack-minded option than Aaron Wan-Bissaka.