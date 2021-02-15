Menu

Arsenal told club are “absolutely doing business” if they receive £15m transfer offer for star player

Arsenal FC
Arsenal have been told they could seal the transfer of Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard for as little as £15million.

The exciting young Frenchman has shone in Scottish football and is surely set for a big move in the near future after an impressive scoring record during his time in Glasgow.

Arsenal are thought to be among Edouard’s main admirers as they consider replacing Alexandre Lacazette, according to the Daily Express, who also cite the Scottish Football Podcast as saying the 23-year-old could move on for a bargain fee.

The Express quote former Celtic star Andy Walker as expecting his old club to do business for Edouard at just £15m, which looks a very generous price for such a talented player.

“Odsonne Edouard realises that he’s got ability and is worth a lot of money. How much? I’m not sure, as he’s not been firing on all cylinders,” Walker said.

“He’ll get his move now, so how much money will Celtic get for him?

odsonne edouard celtic

Odsonne Edouard celebrates a goal for Celtic

“It all depends on how much they’re willing to accept, but if they got anything around £15m now I think you’re absolutely doing business.”

Arsenal will surely be paying attention to this, and would do well to try moving for the France Under-21 international as soon as possible.

As well as needing an upgrade on the unconvincing Lacazette, Arsenal could also do with thinking about a long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after his dip in form this season.

