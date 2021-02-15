Palmeiras and Toronto FC eye River Plate starlet to upgrade their striker position

The future past June is up in the air for River Plate striker Rafael Santos Borré. The 25-year-old’s contract with the Argentine side expires, and there are two clubs already showing interest in the Colombia international.

According to Goal’s Bruno Andrade, Brazilian Giants Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras and Major League Soccer’s Toronto FC could be the two clubs duking it out for Santos Borré. The River Plate striker has also made it known that he’d like to venture back to Europe.

Palmeiras are looking for a long-term solution as Luiz Adriano turns 34 in April, so the reigning Copa Libertadores champions want to secure that position. Meanwhile, Toronto FC is looking to replace their aging striker in Jozy Altidore, who will be 32-years-old later this year.

Over his nearly four-year stint with Los Millionarios, Santos Borré has appeared in 119 fixtures and has scored 43 goals for the Argentine side. The 25-year-old was also part of the River Plate squad that won the 2018 edition of the Copa Libertadores at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium against Boca Juniors.